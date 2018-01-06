Delight your senses with new ‘Sakura Spa Secrets’

Spa Cenvaree’s new ‘Sakura Spa Secrets’ has been specifically designed to delight the senses while providing 120 minutes of all-over body bliss. The result will leave your muscles relaxed, your skin feeling cleansed and your mind rejuvenated.
With the Sakura Spa Secrets program, your experience includes:
• Foot Cleansing Ritual
• Sakura Body Scrub
• Sakura body Massage
• Complimentary Refreshment
These 2-hour sessions, priced at 2,568 baht net are currently available at Spa Cenvaree, located on the 26th floor at Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre at Central World.
Anybody who books can also enjoy a free 30-minute session in the spa’s luxurious hydro facilities, including a steam room, sauna and Jacuzzi.
For more information and to make reservations, call 02100-1234 ext. 6511, 6516 or email: spacgcw@chr.co.th