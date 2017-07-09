Discover the perfect you and live a joyful life at LifeStyles on 26

LifeStyles on 26 of Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre at Central World spoils all the heath lovers with exercise programs to help you be fit. Personal training will improve your technical skills, and teach you correctly the suitable exercise program for you. You can choose the package that suits you as follows:
Personal Training – 1 hour
• 1 session: 1,200 baht
• 10 sessions: 10,000 baht
Buddy Training (2 people) – 1 hour
• 1 session: 1,500 baht
• 10 sessions: 13,000 baht
Group Training (3 to 5 people) – 1 hour
• 1 session: 2,000 baht
• 10 sessions: 18,000 baht
The exercise will not be boring as the personal trainers will design an exercise program that is fun and unique to your goal. You will see the new you, stronger and healthier you at LifeStyles on 26, located on 26th floor of Centara Grand at Central World.
For more information, call 02 100 6299.