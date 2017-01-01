Divine Floral Remedies at Devarana Spa

Throughout 2017, Devarana Spa invites you to mark the wonderful Year of the Rooster with a series of special treatments featuring the magical healing properties of flowers.
Available at Devarana Spa locations in Thailand, the unique Divine Floral Remedy treatments will change throughout the year to encompass a total of four different therapies created using indigenous flowers unique to each location.
The unique boutanic spa journey will begin on January 1, 2017 with the Glittering Lotus Healing treatment, a Thai floral therapy featuring a 30-minute Glittering Lotus Body Scrub made using skin nourishing extracts from pure gold and lotus petals. The treatment is rich with antioxidants, offers protection against UV damage, and leaves skin radiant and soft to the touch. It is completed with a 90-minute Oil Massage with gold leaves to promote total wellbeing.
The price for the 2-hour package, which is available through March 31, 2017, is 3,600 baht ++.
From April to June the Filipinas Sampaguita Essence will then arrive to help to refresh a dull summer complexion. During July to September the Maldivian Rose Lover treatment will offer all the benefits of skin beautifying and anti-aging therapies. And from October to December the rejuvenating Kenyan Wild Savanna Flora treatment will offer optimal nourishment for your skin.
Each Divine Floral Remedy treatment has been specially designed to beautify your skin and bring your body and mind back into equilibrium within 2 hours. So why not include them in your must-try list to boost your wellbeing today!
For more information, contact Devarana Spa at Dusit Thani Pattaya on 038 371 044 or [email protected].