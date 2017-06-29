Dragon fruit and peach blossom provide fragrant theme for Spa Cenvaree package

The months of June and July at Spa Cenvaree in Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya bring the luxurious and sensual touch of dragon fruit and peach blossom, with the Pretty as a Peach spa package.
This 120-minute spa journey is priced at 2,595 baht ++, and in addition includes a free Luscious Peach Body Lotion, valued at 450 baht, to take home.
Both dragon fruit and peach blossom are naturally rich in antioxidants, which help protect the body from free radicals, and are packed with other health and beauty benefits.
Your journey towards inner tranquillity and outer glowing health begins with a five-minute herbal foot ritual to ease negative energy, and continues with a 30-minute dragon fruit and peach body scrub to remove dead skin cells and revitalise jaded skin.
Lie back and inhale the heavenly scent of peach blossom as you are treated to an all-over indulgent body massage, lasting for 60 minutes and designed to stretch tight muscles, release tension and leave you glowing. A 25-minute restorative foot massage eases blocked energy. Your journey ends with refreshing dragon fruit and herbal tea in the relaxation lounge.
Spa Cenvaree occupies its own spa village in the water park of Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya, and is open from 9 am to 9 pm.
For appointments, contact 038 301 234 ext 4333, email [email protected] or visit www.spacenvaree.com.