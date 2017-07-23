East Meets West Spa at Cliff Spa

Relax, heal and rejuvenate with a perfect combination of eastern and western style massage at Cliff Spa, Royal Cliff Hotels Group.
You will also experience an exfoliating body scrub with a blend of Thai herbs that will hydrate, nourish and revitalize your skin.
East Meets West combines five different massage techniques: Royal Thai Massage, Aromatherapy Massage, Deep Tissue Massage, Lomi Lomi Nui and Swedish Massage that will ensure the complete relaxation of your body and mind.
Priced at 4,300 baht per person for East Meets West Scrub and Massage (120 minutes) and 3,500 baht per person for East Meets West Massage (90 minutes).
Available until August 31, 2017.
For enquiries or to book the East Meets West promotion, contact 038 250 421 ext 2828 or email [email protected].