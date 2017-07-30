Experience “Pampering of eforea” Package at Hilton Pattaya

eforea spa at Hilton Pattaya introduces “Pampering of eforea” spa package exclusively designed for your ultimate relaxation.
Enjoy a deep relaxing massage using the power of aromatherapy oils and traditional Thai massage techniques to melt tension and harmonize the body. Followed by an exclusive half-hour choice of herbal hot compresses or hot stones placed on key energy points. Complete with a pressure point facial massage and de-stressing scalp treatment to maximize relaxation and a completely new body experience.
“Pampering of eforea” package is priced at 4,500 baht per person and 8,000 baht per couple for two hours and available from August 1 to October 31, 2017.
eforea spa is located on level 17 of Hilton Pattaya and open daily from 10 am to 10 pm.
For more information or reservations, call 038 253 000 or pattaya.eforeaspa@hilton.com.