Experience The Miracle of Sakura at The Okura Spa

As the annual Sakura cherry blossom takes place in Japan you too can experience the wonders of this beautiful flower with the 75-minute Miracle of Sakura treatment at The Okura Spa, The Okura Spa Bangkok.
The treatment begins with the gentle Sakura body scrub, which exfoliates the skin and makes it feel soft and supple. It also helps to protect because Sakura is rich in antioxidants that strengthen the body’s ability to fight against oxidative damage.
The second part is a back, neck and shoulder massage using Sakura massage oil. Guaranteed to ease stress and revive tired muscles, the massage leaves you feeling relaxed and rejuvenated.
Available daily from 10 am to 10 pm during April 1 to June 30 2017. Price is 3,000 baht++ per person.
For more information and reservations, call 02 687 9000 or email [email protected].