Firming Treatment at Tea Tree Spa

Tea Tree Spa at Holiday Inn Pattaya unveiled a new promotion of an exclusive treatment to aid the contouring process at 1,999 baht net per person. A fabulous 150-minute package featuring Carole Franck product, created to reduce cellulite, firm muscles and improve the body’s natural detoxification.
Pamper yourself with firming treatment, a combination of signature treatments and techniques every day at Tea Tree Spa, 5th floor, Bay Tower open from 10 am until 10 pm. Advance reservation is required.
For more information and reservations, call 038 725 555 ext 3902 or email [email protected].