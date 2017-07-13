Fly like an Angel and Dance like a Queen at LifeStyles on 26

Get fit and have fun with two of the most popular fitness classes, Yoga Fly and Zumba, at LifeStyles Fitness Centre on the 26th floor of Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre at Central World.
Forget yoga on the mat and try out Yoga Fly. You can fly, float, and swing your way to a completely new perspective, physique and have fun flying during the challenging Yoga Fly class. Yoga will make you more flexible and reduce stress, as well as make your body strong. More importantly, you can build and tone muscles throughout the body, and your mind will get a workout too. Yoga Fly class is held every Monday from 7:45 to 8:45 pm.
Or try Zumba for a fun and challenging workout if you love dancing. Zumba is a total workout, combining all elements of fitness – cardio, muscle conditioning, balance and flexibility, boosted energy and a serious dose of awesome each time you leave class. Do not worry if you do not know how to dance, no dance experience necessary, no fitness experience required! Just keep your whole body to keep your heart rate up and burnout calories; it is healthy, fun, and great for the mind, body and soul! Zumba classes are now available on Mondays from 6:30 to 7:30 pm, Wednesdays from 2 to 3 pm and Thursdays from 8 to 9 pm.
Special offers for non-member! Price:400 baht per session or save by buying10 sessions for 3,500 baht or 20 sessions for 6,000 baht.
For more information and advance bookings, call 02 100 6299.