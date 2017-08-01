Jasmine Pearl Ritual for Mom at Devarana Spa

Jasmine flower symbolizes the authentic and unconditional love of mother. It also signifies the virtue of mothers who dedicate their entire life to their beloved children. The divine jasmine bouquet is mostly used as a gift on Mother’s Day in many countries including Thailand.
Devarana Spa makes this upcoming Mother’s Day even more special by blending the aromatic jasmine oil together with fresh jasmine blooms and precious pearl powder in the glamour pampering spa treatment called “Jasmine Pearl Ritual”.
The aromatic jasmine essence and precious pearl powder is generously applied for the whole 90-minute treatment process starting from 30-minute Jasmine Bloom and Pearl Body Scrub and ending the ritual with 60-minute Jasmine Aromatic Oil Massage. The pearl is highly beneficial to skin for its anti-aging and brightening properties whist the jasmine essential oil gently assists in hormone system balance. The body is in equilibrium, skin’s vitality is restored, muscles are relaxed, and stress vanishes. This divine experience for mom is available throughout August 2017 at all Devarana Spas in Thailand for 3,500 baht net.
For more information, contact Devarana Spa at Dusit Thani Pattaya on 038 371 044 or pattaya@devaranaspa.com.