Live vivaciously in the Pattaya sunshine with Spa Cenvaree's Spring Ritual!

These hot months can be difficult for the skin but a spa package available from Spa Cenvaree at Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya will allow you to live your life vivaciously in the spring sunshine.

pic_spa-promotion-Apr-2017Spring Ritual is the name of the 90-minute package and it encompasses a cooling Aloe Vera Body Wrap and a body massage that utilises house-blended Aloe Vera Oil.

Along with Spring Ritual comes a foot cleansing ritual, a healthy drink in the relaxation lounge, and a free Skin Saving Gift Set of Aqua Fresh Body Mist, Sun Block Cream SPF 30, and After Sun Gel.

Available throughout April, the cost of the package is 2,200 baht ++ per person.

Spa Cenvaree is set within its own spa village in the resort’s jungled water park, and is open from 9 am to 9 pm.

For appointments, contact 038 301 234 ext 4333, email [email protected] or visit www.spacenvaree.com.

