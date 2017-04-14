Live vivaciously in the Pattaya sunshine with Spa Cenvaree’s Spring Ritual!

These hot months can be difficult for the skin but a spa package available from Spa Cenvaree at Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya will allow you to live your life vivaciously in the spring sunshine.
Spring Ritual is the name of the 90-minute package and it encompasses a cooling Aloe Vera Body Wrap and a body massage that utilises house-blended Aloe Vera Oil.
Along with Spring Ritual comes a foot cleansing ritual, a healthy drink in the relaxation lounge, and a free Skin Saving Gift Set of Aqua Fresh Body Mist, Sun Block Cream SPF 30, and After Sun Gel.
Available throughout April, the cost of the package is 2,200 baht ++ per person.
Spa Cenvaree is set within its own spa village in the resort’s jungled water park, and is open from 9 am to 9 pm.
For appointments, contact 038 301 234 ext 4333, email [email protected] or visit www.spacenvaree.com.