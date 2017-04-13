Relief & Relax from Muscle Stress caused by Office Syndrome at Spa Cenvaree

To treat the office syndrome symptoms caused by long hours in front of a computer, such as headache, neck, shoulder and back pain, aching arms and others, Spa Cenvaree at Centara Grand Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok offers an exclusive 60-minute “Hai Muea” package designed to alleviate muscle tension and strains at only 1,500 baht net per person (save 25 percent from regular price). The promotion is valid from May 1 to June 30, 2017.
Hai Muea spa treatment is muscle relief ritual which has been created by master therapists, combining deep tissue and Swedish massage and stretching techniques to relax tired back, shoulder and neck muscles. As you start to feel the tightness and pain recede, you will also enjoy signature herbal back compresses, expertly laid on to tension-ridden body parts with a therapeutic touch.
Reservations can be made by calling 02 541 1234 ext 4292 or 4567 or email [email protected].