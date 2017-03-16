Songkran Temple Fair Journey at Devarana Spa

Devarana Spa presents Songkran Temple Fair Journey, a creative spa treatment inspired by the water-splashing festivities of Thailand’s renowned New Year Festival and specially designed to add vibrancy back to moisture-starved skin.
The treatment begins with the cooling sensation of a 30-minute Traditional Thai Coconut Ice Cream Body Scrub that smells almost good enough to eat. Straight from the cooler and wonderfully refreshing, the scrub has a temperature of between 15 to 20 degrees Celsius and comes complete with a potent mix of potatoes and butterfly pea petals which help to give skin a healthy glow.
The soothing journey is completed with a dreamily relaxing 45-minute aromatic oil massage, which starts with a 15-minute warm sand back compress before moving onto a skin-nourishing massage conducted with aromatic oil infused with mint and jasmine essences. Expect stress and tiredness to melt away as the scents and elements of Songkran revitalise your mind, body and soul.
This 90-minute Songkran-inspired rejuvenation is available throughout March and April 2017.
Price is 3,650 baht net at all Devarana Spas across Thailand.
For more information, contact Devarana Spa at Dusit Thani Pattaya on 038 371 044 or [email protected].