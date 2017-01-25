Spa Secrets Experience at Cense by Spa Cenvaree, Centra by Centara Maris Resort Jomtien

Experience the evocative scent of gentle magnolia in a ritual designed to delight the senses and treat the body. The package also comes with a complimentary Magnolia Shower Cream and Magnolia Body Moisturizer gift set.
The 90-minute experience includes foot cleansing ritual, 7 Miracle Grains exotic body scrub, Magnolia ritual massage and refreshment (chamomile tea and traditional Thai dessert).
Price is 1,800 baht nett per person and 2,500 baht nett for couple.
For more information or reservations, contact 038 103 333 ext 4 or email
[email protected].