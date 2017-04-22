Stay Fit for Life at LifeStyles on 26, Centara Grand at CentralWorld

LifeStyles on 26, located on 26th floor, Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld, offers an alternative choice with modern and fully equipped facilities with an expert advice to enhance the quality of your safety and workout as well as other related facilities including water, towels, swimming pool, varieties of classes, etc. LifeStyles on 26 has launched its latest membership promotion that may suit you as follows:
• Purchase a Group membership at 38,000 baht and receive 5 percent discount (only 36,100 baht). A group of 3 people will receive 1 month free.
• Purchase an off-peak membership (9 am to 5 pm) at 25,000 baht.
For more information, call 02 100 6299.