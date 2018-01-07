The Ultimate Therapeutic Massage

Enjoy a truly relaxing sixty minutes of “Ultimate Therapeutic Massage” at Aisawan Spa. Begin with a sensual foot ritual, followed by a thirty minute foot massage before concluding with a thirty minute traditional Thai body massage. This package is specially created for those who have office syndrome symptoms. The key benefits include the improvisation of blood circulation, better joint mobility and reduction of tension in the muscles.
This exclusive spa experience is available from 1st January until 31st March 2018, priced at THB 650++ per person.
For advance reservations, call 038 411 940-8 or email us at aisawanspa@pullmanpattayahotelg.com