Authentic Asian Cuisine at Flare, Hilton Pattaya

Hilton Pattaya has expanded the menu at Flare restaurant to encompass “the authentic taste of Asian cuisine.”
Indulge in a sophisticated ambiance and stylish décor with a unique dining experience at Flare restaurant. The quiet ambience of Flare together with its subtle lighting and translucent curtains is the perfect setting for such a revival.
Flare is located on level 15 of Hilton Pattaya and offers a variety of premium Asian selections. Guests can experience the authentic taste of Asian cuisine and superior service. Only exceptional quality local and imported ingredients are used and prepared with rare condiments in a new and exciting way.
Asia has some of the finest dishes in the world and Flare is showcasing the best of what this region has to offer. Both Thai and foreign guests will enjoy a truly authentic menu with a contemporary twist to traditional Asian cuisine.
Flare recommends signature dishes such as grilled salmon belly with teriyaki sauce (450 baht) served with marinated tofu and pickles and Korean style beef short rib (450 baht). Other highlights include preparing your own wrap with grilled Kurobuta pork belly with butterhead lettuce, cucumber, green pepper, garlic and ssamjang chili sauce (400 baht) or enjoying the simple pleasure of good food with Indonesian fried rice – Nasi Goreng (400 baht) with fried egg, turmeric grilled chicken and shrimp crackers.
Flare also features an oyster bar and raw bar where you can enjoy a daily selection of imported oysters from Ireland, France, USA and Australia and a variety of sashimi. Ask for the day’s selection of oysters and you can order a small set (6 pieces) at 950 baht or a big set (1 dozen) at 1,800 baht. A sashimi platter including salmon, tuna, hamachi, octopus, clam, scallop, kani crab and ikura is priced at 1,350 baht.
Ending on a sweet note, opt for a homemade mochi (250 baht) with vanilla ice cream, red bean paste, black sesame and mandarin orange.
Flare restaurant, open daily from 6 to 10:30 pm, also offers an extensive selection of fine wines to match with the delicious cuisine.
Flare
Level 15, Hilton Pattaya
333/101 Moo 9, Nongprue
Banglamung, Chonburi
Open daily from 6 to 10:30 pm
Tel: 038 253 000
Email: [email protected]