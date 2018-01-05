BMW 430i Convertible For All Seasons
Wind in Your Hair BMW Two-Door Four-Seat Hardtop Cabriolet
BMW Thailand 4 Series current line-up consists of a duo of two-door models: the 4 Series Coupé and the 4 Series Convertible. Pattaya Today Automotive tests the BMW 430i Luxury Line. Le French call it “Cabrio” or Cabriolet. In the 19th century a cabriolet was a light one-horse, two-wheeled carriage with a folding top seating two passengers. One horsepower! The driver of a horse-drawn cab for hire is a cabdriver. (Taxi-Meter chauffeur in Bangkok or Taxi-Wallah in Bangalore).
Click here to read more:
http://pattayatoday.net/property-business/bmw-430i-convert…-for-all-seasons/