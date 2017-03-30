Time is an illusion, lunchtime doubly so. Big Fish restaurant presents Business Lunch Set with 3-course menu where you can choose one of your favorites from Thai set (Marinated Thai chicken satay with peanut sauce; Chicken yellow curry with onion, potatoes, roti and jasmine rice, and Mango sticky rice with coconut milk), Western set (Crab with smoked salmon salad with basil-lime-chili sauce; Gumbo’s crawfish etouffee with chili, tomatoes and steamed rice, and Mango panna cotta) or Fusion set (Creamy pumpkin soup with grilled marinated prawn; Grilled beef outside steak with potato wedges and gravy kaffir lime sauce, and Lemon crème brûlée with vanilla ice cream).
Big Fish restaurant, located on 6th floor of [email protected] Design Hotel Pattaya, serves this special lunch offer every day from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm at the most reasonable price of 350 baht net per person for a 3-course menu.
Big Fish restaurant is also where to find the best seafood BBQ buffet at the best value with premium catches and live
music entertainment. Available every night from 6:30 to 10 pm for only 700 baht net or 990 baht net with free-flow wine.
For more information or reservations, contact 063 903 9754 or [email protected].