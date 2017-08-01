Chinese Cuisine at Oasis Restaurant

From now until end of August, world-famous Chinese cuisine is being served at the all-day dining restaurant Oasis of Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya on top of its a la carte menu of international, Asian and European favourites. The new promotion features the wonderful flavours of home-style Cantonese cuisine and the delicacies of Imperial Chinese Era serving specialties derived from the popular Dynasty restaurant established in 1983 at Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok. Two guest chefs from northern Bangkok are in town to bring a new dimension to authentic Chinese cuisine. Indulgent highlights include a selection of dim sum, Chinese favourites and seafood dishes.
The hotel team, comprised of executive assistant manager for F&B Mario Mendis, PR Manager Sunee Robinson and Oasis Assistant Restaurant Manager Yum was on hand during our visit to recommend their own picks from the menu, which has been carefully selected from the countless delicious and fantastic dishes at Dynasty in Bangkok offering only the best of the best. Pattaya Today team soon started to savor a variety of dim sum from a delectable selection of 12 items. Strongly recommended are steamed Australian scallop, steamed snow fish rolls in soya sauce, spring green hacao and tofu wrap, but you shouldn’t miss deep-fried green tea with ginkgo nuts and Chinese-Thai fusion deep-fried shrimp rolls with mango best complemented by the house-made mango mayo, a signature dish from Bangkok’s Dynasty. Mango mayo is only one of the six sauces available and you may still request a seventh Chinese chili paste for that extra kick. A choice of fish maw or Szechuan is available for soup.
A feast was right before us as more items fill our table with hot and cold dishes. The fresh and succulent scallops sautéed with XO sauce proved its worth, while the chilled jelly fish and drunken chicken provided a good contrast to other hot dishes. A Chinese gourmet experience wouldn’t be complete without the classics: crispy pork, BBQ pork, and roasted duck to be wrapped in Chinese pancake with spring onion and cucumber, which all go well with the BBQ sauce. For a guaranteed full meal, order a Yang Chow fried rice or Fookien style fried noodle.
End the meal on a sweet note with delicious desserts such as mini custard bun and red bean bun. This culinary journey to authentic Chinese cuisine is best experienced with either Chinese white tea or Japanese green tea.
Chinese cuisine is being served twice daily at Oasis during lunch from 11:30 am to 3 pm and dinner from 5:30 to 10 pm. Oasis restaurant is located at the lower main lobby near the water park of Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya. The restaurant has both indoor and outdoor seating and is open from 6 am to 11 pm.
For reservations, call 038 714 981 or email irdcmbr@chr.co.th.