Sunday Brunch is now being served at InterContinental Pattaya Resort

Starts from August 13, 2017 onward at Elements Restaurant
Available every Sunday from 11:30 am to 3 pm starting August 13, 2017, Sunday Brunch at Elements Restaurant is a magnificent spread of Mediterranean and Asian favourites, live music and spectacular ocean views. Indulge in a new menu that features seafood specials like Alaskan king crabs and juicy clams, BBQ, choice roast cuts and heavenly desserts. Bring the kids; while they play at Planet Trekkers Kids Club you can chill with the best ocean view in Pattaya.
Sunday Brunch is priced at 1,899 baht ++ per adult or 950 baht ++ per child aged 4 to 12 years old. Spend a little extra and make your brunch experience more special with free-flow drinks. Add 900 baht ++ per adult for free flow of wines and local beers or 2,900 baht ++ per adult for free flow of champagne.
For more information, contact 038 259 888 or icpattaya@ihg.com.