Tables Grill at Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok

Grand Hyatt culinary excellence at 900 baht ++
by John K. Lindgren
“Let’s do lunch”… remember that’s what we used to say back in the day.
Where in Bangkok? Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel in the heart of BKK’s bustling upscale business and shopping area. Location walking distance between Siam and Chit Lom BTS stations.
The Tables Grill on the mezzanine overlooking the opulent Grand Hyatt lobby. At the Tables Grill, the decor is contemporary, stylish and the ambiance is relaxed, perfect for a business luncheon or family get-together.
We chose the 3-course set lunch. Starting with three varieties of oven-fresh bread. Grand Hyatt Erawan’s bakery is still the best bakery and pastry shop in Bangkok town. Dark rye rolls and imported delicious, French truffle butter. It’s high noon. Lunchtime. “Something to drink?” What better than the signature free-flow iced lemon tea? Refreshing and not too sweet.
First course: Appetizer the impeccable mushroom risotto. Sautéed mushrooms and Parmesan cheese. This northern Italian classic dish is simply luxurious with creamy texture and the right mouthfeel. I’ve had many risottos, some watery, some even slightly burned. But hands down this is one of the best. Highly recommended.
Second course or main course. Pan-seared duck breast accompanied by new potatoes and parsnip purée. Compliments to Chef Kristensen, again. Excellent presentation on the plate. The succulent duck accompanied by the melt in your mouth purée and bite-sized potatoes. Good to the last bite.
The grand sweet finale of this luncheon is the dessert. My choice: Chestnut tart with vanilla ice cream Chantilly, ‘Chan-ti-yee’ or whipped cream and the delicious full-flavored vanilla ice cream. What a marriage! Plus Italian premium strong Illy coffee. Double espresso. No sugar! Then the surprise served like a special effect. Ice cream balls dipped with dark chocolate served on a tray bellowing “smoking” dry ice. Magic! Like the chemistry high school lab.
Verdict: Service is impeccable, seats are comfortable and the gastronomy is world-class. Robin Bernhard, the young, affable Tables Grill manager, his team and of course chef-de-cuisine Kevin Kristensen. Chapeau! The cost for this 3-course gastronomic lunch is 900 baht ++. Value for money and a risotto is to die for!
Tables Grill in Grand Hyatt Erawan. What I can say? One of the best business or family luncheons in Bangkok. Highly recommended!
Tables Grill
Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok
494 Rajdamri Road, Bangkok
Tel: 02 254 6250
Email: restaurants.bangh@hyatt.com
bangkok.grand.hyatt.com