Underground hidden passage discovered at a Koh Samui resort – Poppies

On the popular holiday island destination of Samui, a hidden passage was recently discovered and unveiled to the public at a boutique resort on Chaweng Beach. The passage provides a unique experience for visitors arriving for dinner at Poppies Restaurant.
Until now, the 50-meter long underground passage (built 22 years ago in order to hide resort deliveries) has remained a secret. The tunnel was designed to maintain a peaceful environment for the cottage guests above ground.
The Hidden Passage is the main entrance for arriving dinner guests at Poppies. While being escorted through the passage, guests are introduced to the history of Poppies which began on Bali 44 years ago.
Local artists have painted canvas illustrations hung on the tunnel walls, inspired by photographs taken during construction and of key milestone events at Poppies Bali and Poppies Samui.
The Hidden Passage is open nightly and access to the Hidden Passage is complimentary for guests with dinner reservations.