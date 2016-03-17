AIDS STILL A TIME BOMB

Although Thailand has made giant progress in the fight against HIV/AIDS, health experts are warning that there is still a long way to go. The country has championed successful condom-promoting campaigns for the past 20 years which have slashed infection rates. All Thais who test positive for HIV can now receive free anti-retroviral drugs irrespective of their immunity levels. Last month’s Valentine Day campaign for the first time urged citizens to carry condoms rather than relying on the old argument that young men and women should visit temples, have a good meal and then retire to bed alone.
Nonetheless, a report from UNAIDS and the Lancet Commission has warned of a dramatic rebound of the disease unless prevention measures over the next five years are accelerated. On a recent visit to Bangkok, UNAIDS Executive Director Michel Sidibe said that campaigns must concentrate on potential transmission to all populations. He explained, for example, that recent research had found that HIV infection was increasing amongst young gay men, none of whom witnessed the early days of AIDS and are consequently much less likely to practice safe sex or to get tested. But he emphasized that campaigns must be directed at all at-risk groups, including transgender people, sex workers, those who inject drugs and migrant workers who may have very little awareness of the subject.
Sidibe pointed out that, although the Thai government pays around 89 percent of Thailand’s overall AIDS-related expenses, it funds only about 14 percent of work at street level amongst key affected populations. The remaining budget is paid by external global sources which have stated they are withdrawing financial support in Thailand as the country rose to the rank of an upper-middle-income nation in 2011. In other words, donors are saying that the Thai government must now assume total responsibility as the country has grown richer. The danger is that the government, beset by many financial woes, will not pick up the ball fast enough.
Despite a large commercial sex industry in some cities, including Pattaya, most Thais take a conservative view of sex which can be a disincentive to major government funding. Thailand has one of the highest rates of teenage pregnancy in Southeast Asia with the number of teenage mothers second only to neighboring Laos. “We have to accept condoms as a hygiene item in everyday life to protect against pregnancy and AIDS,” said Panumard Yarnwaidasakul, spokesman for the Department of Disease Control.
Thailand has about 9 percent of the total number of people living with AIDS in Southeast Asia. The country has about 450,000 people with HIV in a population of nearly 70 million, according to the latest data available from the Ministry of Public Health. It is estimated that 90 percent of the 7,800 or so new infections annually were contracted by those who had sex without a condom. Health authorities distribute about 40 million free condoms every year. A new campaign, set to run until 2019, tries to woo customers who are too shy to buy condoms in the shops. Several large businesses have also conducted campaigns in the past, including Kasikorn Bank which organized a distribution called Condoms for Confidence.
