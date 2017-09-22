5,000 racers conquer Thailand’s first ever Spartan Race

Over 5,000 racers experienced the world’s best obstacle race as they took part in the inaugural Spartan Race Thailand at Siam Country Club.
The world’s fastest growing sport that has seen over 240 races in more than 30 countries kicked off with two race formats in Thailand – the Spartan Sprint and the Spartan Kids race. The Spartan Sprint race featured a distance of 6.8 km which revealed 23 signature Spartan obstacles such as the Hercules Hoist, dunk wall, barbed wire crawl, monkey bar and fire jump.
Hallvard Borsheim from the United Arab Emirates came in first at a time of 00:44:43 in the Elite Men’s category, while Magdalena Cvetkovic from Hong Kong was crowned the champion in the Elite Women’s category with a timing of 01:05:47. Top three racers for both categories walked home with a total of 90,000 baht in cash prizes and up to a year’s supply of My Whey protein worth close to 100,000 baht.
Most racers breezed past the dunk wall, over-under-through, vertical cargo and rolling mud while the elite and competitive enjoyed more challenging obstacles such as the olympus, barbed wire crawl, rope climb and slip wall. All Spartan Sprint and Spartan Kids racers received a Finisher Tee and a medal upon completing the race.
Pranai Phornprapha, managing director of Exceed Sports and Entertainment Thailand, an award-winning mass participation events and sponsorship agency, said “Exceed is thrilled by the overwhelming response to our inaugural event and glad to organize a world-class sport experience for the people in Thailand. We are glad to see so many professional racers come in from all over the world to be a part of the race. We were most encouraged by Thai people who took the first step to get out of their comfort zone and improve their lives. Seeing so many families cheer on their children at Spartan Kids also shows that Thai families are placing more importance encouraging a healthy lifestyle.”
Racers started streaming in at 5:30 am and warmed up for the race with workouts led by Fitness First before their flag off. Celebrities who took part in the race included Woody Milintachinda, Mathew Deane, Lydia Sarunrat, Joke So Cool, Antoine Pinto, and Gun Sawadiwat Na Ayuthaya.
At the festival area, racers refreshed themselves at the Nivea Men face wash and shower station after the race. Chang’s photo booth, My Whey’s face painting, Fitness First’s trampolines and more mini obstacle games such as the GS battery rope climb and strength hammer kept racers and spectators alike entertained. Racers who were interested in how the Spartan course was built can see machinery on display at Komatsu show area.
There was also a slew of healthy food and tasty drinks such as salads, smoothies and My Whey ice cream for participants to enjoy.
All registered racers will also be eligible to participate in a contest to win a pair of flights, accommodation and race entries in the 2017 APAC Championships Series in Perth, Australia in November. The contest closes on September 17 and lucky winners will be announced on September 20 through the official Spartan Race Thailand Facebook page.
On the back of a successful event, Spartan Race Thailand will bring an additional two races to Thailand next year. Race details will be announced soon.For more information visit www.facebook.com/spartanracethailand.