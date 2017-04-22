by Derek Franklin
The International Folk Dance Ensemble from the United States will be giving one single performance here in Pattaya as part of their 2017 tour of Southeast Asia.
For more than six decades the group, which is based at Brigham Young University in the state of Utah, have performed all over the United States, as well as many countries around the world and their current show highlights traditional dancing from many nations.
The name of their current show is ‘Journey’ and the 90-minute performance will take the audience on a journey of music and dance from the USA, Haiti, China, Ukraine, Russia, Slovak Republic, Spain, Hungary, Romania, Mexico, Indonesia and Ireland.
The one and only Pattaya performance will take place on the afternoon of Saturday, May 6, at Alcazar Theatre, located on Pattaya Second Road, and the show will start at 1:30 pm.
Prices are from 500 baht up to 2,000 baht for VIP seats and can be purchased at the Father Ray Foundation on Sukhumvit Road; all proceeds from the performance will be donated to the Education Fund at the Father Ray Foundation.