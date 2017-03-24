AEON launches “365 Days… Enjoy shopping with aeon credit card” campaign

Kiyoyasu Asanuma (left), managing director of AEON Thana Sinsap (Thailand) Public Company Limited, together with Nuntawat Chotvijit (right), director of marketing, AEON Thana Sinsap, presided over the launch of “365 Days…Enjoy shopping with AEON credit card” campaign. The campaign offers a range of special privileges to AEON Royal Orchid Plus Platinum cardholders, AEON Gold cardholders and AEON Classic cardholders throughout 2017. Cardholders will also be entitled to special promotions from AEON’s partners, including its newest partner, Pizza Hut.
The first exclusive promotion available to all cardholders is a set of extra value meals worth 79 baht from McDonald’s and a buy one, get one free promotion from Pizza Hut when placing an order at the restaurant or using the delivery service. The second promotion entitles cardholders to a buy one, get one free cinema ticket, or at a special price of 99 baht, when buying a cinema ticket at any Major Cineplex theatre.
Moreover, for the third benefit, get up to 500 baht cashback when spending an accumulated amount of 3,000 baht or over with AEON credit cards. The fourth promotion entitles AEON credit cardholders to receive a 5 percent discount on items at MaxValu and MaxValu Tanjai every 1st and 15th of the month. The campaign runs until February 28, 2018.