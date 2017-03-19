Airbnb has enabled women all over the world to earn over 350 billion baht

Airbnb celebrated its global community of women hosts during International Women’s Day on March 8. Since the company’s founding in 2008, more than a million women have shared their homes with travellers, earning over 350 billion baht in the process.
Major progress has been made in advancing economic opportunities for women over the past several decades; the sharing economy is one such variable that can be leveraged to have a positive impact on women.
Through supplemental income earned, Airbnb estimated that:
Over 50,000 women around the world have used the additional funds to support entrepreneurship activities, be it launching a business or adding to the pool of investment capital for a new business they’re starting.
Women hosts use their supplemental income to support home ownership, especially single mothers.
The majority of senior women hosts (defined as 60 years and older) are empty nesters who open their homes to make ends meet; the average senior host earns just THB 210,000 a year, which aids in their retirement.
In 2016 alone, over 200,000 female hosts worldwide earned at least 175,000 baht each through hosting on Airbnb.
The number of women hosts on Airbnb in Thailand has grown 43 times since 2012, and the typical female host in Indonesia earns approximately 88,795 baht per year. For many, this money is providing vital assistance – whether it’s to help pay bills, pursue passions or support entrepreneurship endeavours.
Robin Kwok, Airbnb country manager for Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan, says, “Airbnb is home to a massive, rapidly growing number of women hosts who are connecting with guests, each other, and their local communities. We are incredibly proud to support our worldwide community of female hosts and to play a role in helping them achieve greater financial, professional, and social empowerment.”