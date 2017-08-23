All in a day’s work

Two men on a motorbike snatched a handbag from a Russian woman on Pratumnak Road. Shortly thereafter, police stopped two men on a motorbike without a license plate. The men fled and police officers made chase, quickly apprehending the escapees.
As coincidence would have it, the runaways fit the description of the thieves provided by the Russian robbery victim. Skillful interrogation established that the arrested men were, indeed, the robbers. They admitted to the crime and led police to the spot where they disposed of the handbag. They also led police to their residence where two suspected motorbike thieves were staying. All four men were detained and charged.