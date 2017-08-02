Army and police raid Soi Buakhao bar

In what was reportedly a “regular random check” of Soi Buakhao bars, military and police personnel checked the IDs and urine of more than 100 bar customers who had been dancing and drinking. Uncovered were 18 customers who tested positive for drugs and six packets of drugs on the floor. During the interrogation, the officers learned that the bar had been closed for five years for the same offense; it had been operating without a license, selling alcohol without permit, and allowing illegal drugs on the premises.