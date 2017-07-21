AVANI Pattaya Resort and Spa wins TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence

AVANI Pattaya Resort and Spa has received a 2017 TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence. Upon launching less than a year ago in November 2016, AVANI Pattaya has become a popular choice for its excellent hospitality and services in one of Thailand’s most popular beach destinations.
Perfectly positioned in the heart of the city on Pattaya Beach, the property wows guests with its great sea views, relaxed vibes and a wide variety of dining facilities, including fresh, nutritious takeaway at PANTRY AT AVANI and Sala Rim Nam, a traditional open-air Thai restaurant tucked into tropical gardens. AVANISPA offers a unique approach to wellness, focusing on pampering tailored to individuals rather than just standard treatments, and AVANIFIT offers guests the opportunity for healthy holidays with daily exercise classes and a 2,000-sqm Fitness Club.
The Certificate of Excellence annually celebrates global hospitality businesses that have earned great reviews on TripAdvisor over the past year. The achievement is based on quality, quantity and recency of reviews submitted by travellers onto the travel rating website over a 12-month period. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five and a minimum number of reviews.