Bangkok man arrested for attacking Korean

Pattaya City police arrested one of 10 men suspected of beating up 51-year-old Korean tourist Doo Jin Choi on Pattaya Soi 6. The suspect, 33-year-old Chanon Thonginchan, is from Bangkok. According to the victim’s companion, Pornthip Suntra, 46, the couple were in a restaurant when a pick-up truck parked alongside with music blaring. When Choi asked the occupants to lower the volume, a group of 10 emerged from the truck and attacked him. He was found at the scene bleeding badly from wounds all over his body.