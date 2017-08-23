Bank of Thailand tightens consumer lending

The Bank of Thailand announced a series of measures aimed at tightening personal unsecured lending, including credit limits for credit card holders with monthly
incomes of less than 50,000 baht ($1,497) and reducing the maximum credit card interest rate to 18 percent from 20 percent.
These new measures take effect on September 1. The new credit limits are credit positive for Thai banks because they strengthen underwriting standards and will moderate growth in the personal-loan segment, which has contributed to a high level of household debt and an increase in nonperforming loans (NPLs).
According to the Bank of Thailand’s 2016 Financial Stability Report, household debt was 79 percent of GDP as of first-quarter 2017. Debt growth was slower in 2016 than in 2015, but still outpaced income growth, especially for low-income, agricultural households and households operating small and midsize businesses.
The new limits will discourage further leverage among these borrowers, and ease their debtservicing burden. The banks that would most benefit from the new regulations are CIMB Thai Bank Public Company Limited and Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, which had the highest growth rates in personal and credit card loans in 2016. CIMB Thai in particular will benefit because it has the highest share of these loans in its portfolio.
– Source Thailand Business News by Boris Sullivan