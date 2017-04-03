Big bike fans delight in splendid experiences at BMW Motorrad Days

BMW Motorrad Thailand recently held ‘BMW Motorrad Days 2017’, an annual bash for all big-bike maniacs, at Asiatique the Riverfront. On top of the first public appearance for the new BMW R nineT Pure and BMW R nineT Racer, the bikers also enjoyed test rides on various BMW motorcycles as well as plenty of motorbike accessories, apparel, and an exclusive collection of BMW Motorrad Days merchandise. The event also featured a spectacular show by world-renowned French stunt-rider Big Jim and live music from top acts like Nuvo, Hugo, Flure, and Win Sqweez Animal.