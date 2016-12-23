Fit and firm at A-ONE Hotels Pattaya

A-ONE Hotels Group, Pattaya management team organized a fitness activity by the beach for the staff and guests to keep them physically and mentally healthy.
The activity’s main objective is to provide better health for the staff so they can work happier and longer at the hotel. The management team also thinks that if the staff are happy, they will deliver better service to the guests as well.
Held every Wednesday starting December 7 from 4:30 to 5:30 pm in front of A-ONE Hotel, the fitness activity is led by the professional fitness trainer from the hotel’s Fitness One.