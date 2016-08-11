Harley-Davidson rides into Pattaya

Eastern Thai Riders Co., Ltd. has opened a flagship Harley-Davidson dealership in Pattaya featuring a state-of-the-art service center and spacious retail showroom. The new facility provides a full range of servicing of as well as the latest model motorcycles and a large selection of parts and accessories. This is the fourth authorized dealership in Thailand.
Harley-Davidson of Pattaya is on Sukhumvit 91/2. For more information, call 038 255 255 or visit www.Harley-DavidsonPattaya.com.
Re: Harley Davidson (HD)
You should be aware that HD recently established a legal entity in Rayong, Thailand and purchased a large plot of land.
HD’s intention is to build a factory that will produce up to 100,000 motorbikes a year when fully operational. In fact, construction has already commenced. This project is deemed confidential within the company as HD expects strong reaction from the US unions when this is finally announced.
HD’s objective is to build products within the ASEAN region and thus avoid the high customs duties and tariffs levied by many member countries. All types of motorbikes will be built at this factory. Thus, the production at its US factories will need to be scaled back. This is particularly true as HD’s unit sales have continued to decline.
We would suggest you confirm these facts with HD management and then evaluate the impact on its future bike prices, quality and regional operations. Why buy a bike now when the price will be more than 50% lower next year?