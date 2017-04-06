Hilton Pattaya celebrates Earth Hour 2017

Hilton Pattaya celebrated Earth Hour 2017 on March 25. The hotel took action locally to conserve energy and raise awareness of climate change, joining a global initiative that is open to Hilton’s more than 4,900 properties across 104 countries and territories.
“Earth Hour is an annual campaign to encourage all individuals, communities and businesses to show the environmental movement to save the world. Not only our team members, we invite our guests to support this global activities as well,” said Rudolf Troestler, general manager. “To create awareness of Earth Hour, we organized the 4th Staircase Race Earth Hour Run to volunteer our team members ran up to 660 staircases from welcome lobby on1st level to Horizon Rooftop Restaurant & Bar, 34th level instead of using elevator. And on the Earth Hour day, we switched off all spotlights illuminating the hotel building for an hour as well as light candles to form the numbers ‘60+’ at Sundeck area. Moreover, we also encouraged guests to walk up from lobby to Horizon Rooftop Restaurant & Bar and get 34 percent discount on food.”
Hilton Pattaya also invited its local community to participate in Hilton’s global Earth Hour social media contest. Building on the event’s core theme – turning off the lights for an hour to save energy – contestants are invited to submit a photo and caption showing how they celebrated the event.
The contest’s grand prize offers travel and accommodation, including a five-night stay at the spectacular Canopy by Hilton Reykjavik City Centre in Iceland. The Travel with Purpose contest closes on April 1. The winner will be announced on Earth Day, April 22.
In 2015, Hilton and WWF announced a multi-year commitment to collaborate on a water-stewardship strategy, expand sustainable seafood efforts, advance food waste efforts and accelerate the adoption of renewable energy across Hilton’s portfolio.
Hilton views sustainability as a key part of its business. Water, energy, food, commodities, waste requirements and other factors significantly impact the economics of the company’s business every day around the world. For this reason, preserving the environment is a business imperative and a cornerstone of Travel with Purpose, the company’s corporate responsibility strategy to create shared value for Hilton team members, guests, business partners and communities. To learn more about Hilton’s commitment to preserving the environment, visit cr.hilonworldwide.com.