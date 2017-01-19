Hilton Pattaya wins Culinary Challenge of Hilton South East Asia and India F&B Masters 2016/2017

Hilton Pattaya’s representative, Peerapat Chaiwichit, won the country level competition of Culinary Challenge of Hilton South East Asia and India F&B Masters 2016/2017.
With seven years of culinary experience, Peerapat created amazing menu to compete with the winners of other Hilton Hotels in Thailand and Myanmar. The country level winner will be entitled to show her best creations in the final round of Hilton South East Asia and India F&B Masters 2016/2017 in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Hilton South East Asia and India F&B Masters is one of many ways to discover, develop and celebrate Hilton team members’ talent in five disciplines including Culinary, Dessert, Barista, Bartender and Sommelier. Over 700 team members from 40 hotels across the region participated and created close to 1,200 unique recipes. The Hilton South East Asia and India F&B Masters consists of three rounds of competition: Hotel Level, Country Level and Regional Finals.
For more information, call 038 253 000 or follow Facebook.com/PattayaHilton.