Honda and BBTV Channel 7 reveal list of lady players in Honda LPGA Thailand 2017

Honda Automobile (Thailand) Co., Ltd. represented by Pitak Pruittisarikorn, chief operating officer and Bangkok Broadcasting and TV Co., Ltd. represented by Thawesilp Sukaphant, assistant managing director joined forces to host the press conference for the 11th Annual Honda LPGA Thailand 2017 which is an event that was first established in 2006. They revealed the shortlist of the world’s best female professional golfers who will be taking part in this year’s event to be held at The Old Course at Siam Country Club Pattaya, on February 23 to 26.
Honda LPGA Thailand 2017 is a world class female professional golf tournament. The total prize money for the event will be 1.6 million USD (approximately 57 million Thai baht), with other interesting prizes such as a new Honda Civic Turbo RS worth 1,199,000 baht for the first professional to score a Hole-In-One at Hole-16 during tournament days. The field of 70 players will compete in a stroke-play format with no cut-off, consisting of 58 female players from the 2017 LPGA Priority List and two of this year’s title winners from the Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic 2017 and the ISPS Honda Women’s Australian Open 2017. There will also be 10 invitation spots from the sponsors.
Ariya Jutanugarn is one of the players who golf fans will keep their eyes on during the event as she is one of the most promising Thai players with a chance to win the title. She has played in the Honda LPGA Thailand eight times since 2007 when she was only an 11-year-old amateur player. Her most remarkable achievement was in 2013, when she came very close to winning the championship but was pipped at the post by Inbee Park.
Golf fans can purchase admission tickets at Thaiticketmajor (Thursday, February 23 and Friday, February 24 : 300 baht/day; Saturday, February 25 : 400 baht; Sunday, February 26 : 500 baht; Four-Day Package : 800 baht. Free entry for children below 18 years old and senior citizens over 60 years old).
The gate opening time is at 8:30 am on February 23 to 24 and at 8 am on February 25 to 26. News of Honda LPGA Thailand 2017 can be found at www.lpgathailand.com and fanpage : Honda LPGA Thailand.