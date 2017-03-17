Honda unveils all-new Honda Civic 5-door Hatchback

Honda Automobile (Thailand) Co., Ltd., extends the continuing success of the all-new tenth-generation Honda Civic with the launch of the all-new Honda Civic 5-door Hatchback that reflects a true sports premium identity with a sporty design along with a new level of versatility. It’s powered by a 1.5L VTEC turbo engine for high-performance driving and fuel efficiency, and comes with advanced technologies for comfort and advanced safety features.
Pitak Pruittisarikorn, chief operating officer, Honda Automobile (Thailand) Co., Ltd., said, “In recognition of the continued success of the all-new Honda Civic, which has cumulative sales totalling over 35,000 units since its launch in 2016, and to once again emphasize the Civic’s soul of sportiness, we are proud to launch the all-new Honda Civic 5-door Hatchback. With its sporty premium styling and eye-catching rear design, and powered by a VTEC turbo engine, it offers progressive versatility that perfectly meets the requirements of people who adopt an active lifestyle, and for those who love an appealing combination of outstanding design and sporty essence.”
The all-new Honda Civic 5-door Hatchback boasts sporty and sophisticated design details with windswept lines on the sides, front, and back. A beehive grille offers a strong and sporty look, enhanced by sporty-designed headlights with LED daytime running lights, C-shaped LED rear lights, and the iconic eye-catching hatchback.
The all-new Honda Civic 5-door Hatchback is powered by a 1.5-liter DOHC VTEC turbo engine and equipped with a new CVT, both developed under Honda’s Earth Dreams Technology. The VTEC turbo engine delivers 173 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and maximum torque of 220 Newton-meters at 1,700 to 5,500 rpm, with performance comparable to a 2.4-liter engine but with better fuel efficiency equivalent to a 1.8-liter engine.
The interior still offers a wide, comfortable cabin for all lifestyle requirements, with a total storage capacity of 414 litres at the back and a 60:40 foldable back seat. The back seat can be fully folded down to increase rear storage space. A retractable cover can be pulled out from a side-mounted cassette quickly and easily from either side to secure the storage area. In addition, a comprehensive range of advanced equipment includes a 7-inch Advanced Display Audio with support for Bluetooth and a USB connection which is also compatible with Apple CarPlay (compatible with some smartphones). A TFT Meter with Multi-information Display allows various features and content to be displayed. The Engine Remote Start takes the convenience factor to a new level, as it allows you to start the engine from an extended range and preheat or precool the cabin before every journey.
Advanced safety technologies to ensure safer and more secure driving pleasure include a multi-angle rearview camera, electric parking brake, auto brake hold, Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), walk away auto lock, plus many more features.
The all-new Honda Civic 5-door Hatchback is available as a Hatchback Turbo model for 1,169,000 baht. It comes in a choice of five colors: new midnight burgundy pearl, as well as white orchid pearl, crystal black pearl, modern steel metallic, and lunar silver metallic.
For more information visit any Honda showroom nationwide starting from March 21, or visit www.honda.co.th/civichatchback.