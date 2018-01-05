Hospitality IoT Solution launches partnership with Pullman Pattaya Hotel G

Tink Labs Limited, one of Hong Kong’s most successful startups that revolutionizes travel and tourism, announced it is partnering with Pullman Pattaya Hotel G to offer its innovative hospitality IoT solution handy to visitors. handy devices, first launched in September 2012, help to solve an age-old traveler’s problem – hassle free travels. handy is the world’s first amenity that combines an in-room guest services platform to interact with hotels and an enabler to hassle-free travel experience, while providing tailored travel guide and integrates with hotel services.
“Our belief is that it’s not about where you travel, it’s how you travel,” said Terence Kwok, founder and CEO of Tink Labs. “We started with the question, ‘How can I travel like a local?’, and today we have an answer for travelers staying with Pullman Pattaya Hotel G looking for seamless connectivity and a local experience.”
We shall offer a complimentary “handy” in the suite rooms, executive club, executive suite – two bedrooms, family suite, lanai pool access, the royal suite and the loft.
“We would like to see our guests enjoy the benefits of using the free handy device both locally and internationally to keep connected 24 hours. With specific features to offer a superior guest experience both onsite and outside of the hotel for leisure and business travellers, it is indeed a value added and exclusive hotel promotion that we shall provide to all our guests during their stays.” said Sophon Vongchatchainont, hotel general manager.
The complimentary service enables visitors to travel like a local finding connectivity and information they need at no cost. Travelers can explore customized city guides on handy, curated by experienced content provider LUXOS to discover new Pattaya experiences anytime, anywhere. Visitors can also stay connected with free unlimited local and international calls, free internet access, speed dial to hotel services, and local emergency and essential travel information.
“We know that connectivity is more important than ever for an enriched travel experience in today’s digital age,” said Kwok. “handy will connect Pullman Pattaya Hotel G travelers so they can enjoy Pattaya as a premier travel destination, revealing local gems on the go and sharing their experiences, while freeing their minds from the hassle of finding connectivity and information they need.
To date, handy is already available in 70 cities, covering 500,000 rooms and helped 18 million global travelers to stay connected. The service is a trusted partner of other leading hotel groups including AccorHotels, Intercontinental, Sheraton, and more.