iCar Asia takes car Thai buyers and sellers on a new journey in 2017

iCar Asia Thailand, owner of Thailand’s leading online automotive portals, one2car.com, autospinn.com and thaicar.com and the largest and most trusted online source for new and used cars in Thailand, is revealing its roadmap to accelerate toward customer-focused expansion in 2017.
One2Car.com is the largest online automotive classified site that sells not just used automobiles but also new cars, while autospinn.com is the country’s leading automotive content website.
iCar Asia Thailand is part of iCar Asia, which is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and owns and operates ASEAN’s No. 1 network of automotive portals. Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, the company is focused on developing and operating leading automotive portals in Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand and is largest and most trusted digital automotive marketplace in ASEAN.
With Pornladda Dathratwibul at the helm as country manager in Thailand, iCar Asia Thailand’s plans for 2017 will focus on services, building up strategic partnerships and improving user experiences by creating a smoother journey for buyers and sellers.
One2Car.com offers in-house vehicle inspection services as well as finance services, car insurance and extended warranties processed with strategic partnerships such as Thanachart Bank, Rabbit Finance and other partners. Thanachart Bank will also be offering dealership sponsorship and consumer car loans. These important relationships will continue to be established and strengthened throughout 2017 and beyond.
To improve user experience, apps for dealers is being launched and consumers one is being upgraded along with a chat messenger platform allowing car buyers and car dealers to connect seamlessly. The new and upgraded apps also allert buyers once the car they want listed up on the website. New website designs will be launched along with new ranges of vehicles to improve the overall look, feel, accessibility and quality offered. All these technology developments are aimed at increasing conversion and the volume of leads for sellers.
One2Car.com is set on providing consumers a complete journey approach to buying and owning a new or used car, whilst supporting sellers with effective sales platforms.
One2Car application now surpasses 400K download and it is expected to jump on the upcoming launch of an upgraded version with messaging at the end of March 2017. Up to date, there has been a record of 40,000 and 2.5 million website visitors monthly. The number of dealers is over 1,000 and this is projected to increase to 2,000 this year.
The vision for 2017 includes an increase in the number of cars and models featured on the online marketplace as well as the market investment share which is designed to respond to the year-on-year growth, reflecting the shifting in consumer behavior specially in this digital age.