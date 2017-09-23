Luo Ying leads True Visions team to win Pro-Am Tournament in PTT Thailand LPGA Masters 2017

Luo Ying, 24-year-old CLPGA player from Guangzhou, China, led the True Visions team to win the Pro-Am Tournament in PTT Thailand LPGA Masters 2017, the last significant ladies golf tournament in 2017 season of Thai LPGA Tour at Panya Indra Golf Club on September 11.
Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) together with PTT Group and Singha Corporation joined hands in supporting PTT Thailand LPGA Masters 2017 held on September 13 to 15 in Bangkok with a four-million Thai baht purse. It is the first-time tri-sanctioning by leading ladies golf tours of the region: Thai LPGA, China LPGA and Australian LPG.
The Tournament had 36 teams consisting of
one professional and three amateurs on a team. The competition was in 18-hole stroke play.
The True Visions team featured Kittisak Chollasuek, Yodsawin Prachnakorn and TeekayuVechvongvan won in team with score 62, followed by SAT#1 team which led by ParindaPhokan, no.1 Thai LPGA OOM, featured Kanokphan Chullakasem, Kittisak Sopchokchai and Phongtep Pholanant with score 65 and Kaifa 57 team led by Chonlada Chayanun, no.6 Thai LPGA OOM, featured Lieutenant Commander Anak Choorat, Jirakit Ngonrod Na Ayudhya and Theerin Pattanapholkornsakul with score 67. While Yodsawin Prachnakorn won the lowest gross score individual with 1 over score 73.
PTT Thailand LPGA Masters 2017 is the ladies professional golf tournament originated and organized by Thai LPGA. The field of the fifth edition in 2017 features 114 players from 16 countries which are 40 players of Thai LPGA, 44 players of China LPGA, 20 players of Australian LPG and 10 invitation spots in stroke play competition over 54 holes in three rounds.
More information can be followed at www.thailpga.comor Thai LPGA Official Fanpage (facebook.com/thailpgafanpage).