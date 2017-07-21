MICE ready to hold Bangsaen42 Marathon

Rut Jiroajvanichakorn, managing director of MICE and Communication, reveals that the idea behind Bangsaen42 occurred after MICE organized the first Bangsaen21 in 2015 when many runners suggested that they should hold a marathon distance race. Since then, for two years, MICE has been in preparation for this race and thus Bangsaen42 Marathon will be held by MICE and the Saensuk Municipality under the theme of “The Passion of World-Class Marathon” on Sunday, November 19 from 3:30 am to 10:30 am at Bangsaen Beach, Chonburi.
He adds that Bangsaen42 was founded with the determination to organize a Marathon distance race that reaches world standards. MICE aims for the event to be certified as the IAAF Gold Label Road Race in 2022 and to become the largest race event that Thai and international runners cannot miss which will be on the same level as the Tokyo Marathon, Boston Marathon and Berlin Marathon. What runners will experience is the high standards found in international races according to IAAF standards, from certified distance from the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) and the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) as well as race organization certification from the Asian Athletics Association (AAA) and the Athletic Association of Thailand (AAT). Roads will be closed throughout the race, emergency medical units as well as doctors will be on standby as well as emergency vehicles. Moreover, a 100,000-baht medical insurance will be made for all runners while anti-doping test will be carried out to comply with IAAF Label Road Race.
A strict cut-off system will also be put to use: seven hours will be the cut-off time for the race which will have five checkpoints. Should runners fail to arrive within the cut-off time, they will not finish according to standards set by international races for the runner’s own safety.
Another highlight of this race will be new technology such as the e-Slip system that will report race results via SMS to each runner immediately after reaching the finish line. Moreover, a facial recognition system developed by a group of Thai programmers called ThaiRun will be used to facilitate the race from determining which runners will receive prizes to searching for runners’ photographs.
Register for Bangsaen42 Marathon at www.bangsaen42.com. The registration fee is 1,500 baht.