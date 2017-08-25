Mövenpick Siam Hotel Na Jomtien Pattaya offers dream golfers escape with Siam Country Club

Mövenpick Siam Hotel Na Jomtien Pattaya is climbing the leader board with a new Dream Golfers Escape package offered in partnership with the Siam Country Club at its spectacular championship Plantation Course.
The offer includes a one- or two-night stay in a spacious room overlooking Na Jomtien Beach, plus 18 holes of golf spread over one or two days, as well as transfers to and from the course, a spa treatment, plus daily breakfast and a set dinner menu for one at the hotel’s celebrated Twist Restaurant.
Seasoned players or novice golfers can enjoy an inspiring combination of sun, sea and sport while taking in stunning panoramic views of Pattaya’s Eastern Seaboard and the Gulf of Thailand. Marc Sittl, Mövenpick Siam Hotel Na Jomtien Pattaya’s general manager explains, “Leisurely luxury is a signature at Mövenpick’s flagship five-star beach resort, and the experience is perfectly complemented by a round or two at Siam Country Club Plantation Pattaya. It’s a world-class golf destination.”
Designed by famed golf course architects Schmidt and Curley, Siam Country Club Plantation is the longest course in Pattaya and one of the longest in Thailand. The 27-hole course, boasting rolling fairways, big bunkers and sloping greens, is named after the area’s past as plantation land and includes the 9-hole Tapioca and Pineapple courses along with the par-36 Sugar Cane course. The course also features the first triple greens in Asia with three greens of three holes stretching over 3,000 square metres. The hilltop clubhouse and driving range add to course’s reputation as one of the country’s finest, with a challenging layout that takes in the natural landscape of mountain terrain and creeks. The Plantation course hosted the Honda LPGA Thailand championships just a year after opening, with top female golfer Lorena Ochoa taking home the coveted trophy.
After a thrilling experience on the course, Mövenpick Siam Hotel Na Jomtien Pattaya promises its golfing guests pure relaxation, inviting them to sink into wellbeing with a complimentary treatment at the resort’s beautifully designed Wave Spa – an oasis of massage therapies and nourishing body treatments.
A three-course dinner is then served at the hotel’s contemporary all-day dining room, Twist, with pool views, an al fresco terrace, and a choice of western classics and appetizing Thai favourites.
The Dream Golfers Escape Package is available from now until October 31, 2017 and requires a minimum stay of one night. The offer must be booked in advance and is based on room availability.
For more information on the Mövenpick Siam Hotel Na Jomtien Pattaya or to make a booking, please visit our website.