Mövenpick Siam Hotel Pattaya joins forces with local partners to promote family attractions on Thailand’s Eastern Seaboard

A leading luxury resort on Thailand’s Eastern Seaboard, Mövenpick Siam Hotel Pattaya, launched a program of family-oriented activities in partnership with Siam Music Yamaha, Siam Country Club Pattaya and the Thailand Equestrian Federation, based on active and engaging vacation experiences that provide young visitors and their parents with an opportunity to learn together.
The program was announced during a press conference held at the Pacific City Club in Bangkok, which also included an introduction by Suladda Sarutilavan, Pattaya Office director, Tourism Authority of Thailand.
According to Suladda, TAT is keen to promote the Eastern Seaboard region as a family destination. She said: “The TAT already runs campaigns to highlight Pattaya as a diverse and appealing world-class family destination for domestic and international visitors and the area now attracts around 10 million visitors per year. Several major transport and infrastructure projects have been initiated that will help develop the region as a family tourist destination. These include the expansion of U-Tapao Airport, a new road tunnel, which opened in time for the Songkran public holiday, and also a proposed high-speed rail service.”
Such projects make Thailand’s Eastern Seaboard increasingly accessible, which is one reason why the Thai government has identified the region as a new Eastern Economic Corridor (ECC).
“Pattaya is also home to a vast choice of attractions and activities, including fascinating cultural sites and temples, championship golf courses, first-class marinas, water parks, as well as diverse shopping options and endless culinary delights,” added Suladda.
Dr. Peerawat Chookhiatti, managing director, Siam Music Yamaha pointed out the musical side to the greater Pattaya region. “Pattaya is already home to several popular music events and the surroundings provide the perfect inspiration for children and adults to learn an instrument, make music or enjoy live musical performances. The annual Yamaha Thailand Music Festival – a competition we run for Yamaha music students around the country – attracts thousands of entries, including a large number of students from our Pattaya branch. We are also hosting a violin camp at Mövenpick Siam Hotel Pattaya from April 21 to 23, which will attract some 20 families and includes workshops and a performance on the beach.”
Another activity that is attracting increasing attention for Pattaya is polo. Nara Ketusingha, secretary general and manager, Thailand Equestrian Federation said: “Polo and other equestrian sports are gaining a greater public profile in Thailand. International-class tournaments regularly take place at the Thai Polo and Equestrian Club in Pattaya and these events show the exciting, social side of polo, combining high quality match play with interesting activities for spectators and families. Learning to take care of horses and building a relationship with such intelligent animals is a highly valuable experience for children. As part of this program we plan to introduce families to new experiences that will help them understand the range of skills required to ride horses and play polo.”
Tyrone Renggli, head of instruction and CEO, TPR Golf Academy at Siam Country Club Pattaya, echoed the value of learning and new experiences as a way for children to develop important life skills: “When you teach children to play golf, they learn about concentration and discipline. It’s also a game you can play from the time you’re able to hold a club until the day your arms no longer let you swing. In teaching kids to golf, we introduce them to new interests they can share not only with their friends but also with other generations. It offers social as well as physical benefits.”
With so much diversity and choice available for families visiting the Pattaya, Mövenpick Siam Hotel Pattaya provides an ideal base for experiences and activities that can be enjoyed in a range of locations within easy reach of the hotel, said Marc Sittl, the hotel’s general manager. “We place great emphasis on families at Mövenpick Siam Hotel Pattaya and our facilities and services strengthen the hotel’s position as the best place for a family vacation in this part of Thailand. The aim of this program is to help our guests make the most of our unique five-star property while also highlighting the diverse range of attractions on offer in the Pattaya area to enjoy while they spend quality time together. There really is something for everyone around Pattaya, and with our partners we can offer a wide range of interesting new experiences that will continue to draw Thai and international tourists to this part of Thailand.”