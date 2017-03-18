Online donation campaign launched after two teenagers were hit in road accident

Daniel 16 and Katia 14, brother and sister, were driving their motorbike on Sukhumvit Road in Pattaya when they were hit by a bus last Thursday. The bus transporting Chinese tourists is believed to have gone through a red light, authorities reported. Daniel and Katia were transferred to Vejthani Hospital. They need multiples surgeries on their brains and spines.
Masha Zhigunova, a worker at Vejthani Hospital, created a crowd funding campaign named “Fundraising to save Daniel & Katia” on the fundraising platform www.weeboon.com.
In only a few days, over 100 donors from Thailand and abroad, relatives and complete strangers, Thai and Westerners, donated in an unprecedented demonstration of solidarity and generosity.
The funds collected will help to cover the operation and rehabilitation costs as their parents, already deeply affected by the situation, cannot afford such fees.
To help Daniel and Katia go to: http://www.weeboon.com/en/campaigns/saving-money-for-the-russian-children-hit-by-a-bus-
