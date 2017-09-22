Opening rates for stylish escapes at new X2 Vibe Pattaya Seaphere

X2 Vibe Pattaya Seaphere, the sleek new seafront hotel on eastern Thailand’s golden coast, has unveiled its attractive opening rates, tempting urban millennials to enjoy a chic break away from the city.
Launching on November 1, X2 Vibe Pattaya Seaphere is nestled in up-and-coming Na Jomtien, overlooking the glistening waters of the Gulf of Thailand. This makes it the perfect place for couples, groups of friends and families to escape the commotion of the city and chill out in style.
Guests can now enjoy opening rates until November 30, starting from 2,600 baht per night for a contemporary one-bedroom room, which features 35 m² of modern living space, including kitchen facilities, panoramic windows and a private balcony.
Alternatively, those seeking extra space can select the 55m² one-bedroom premier rooms, which are available from 3,600 baht per night. These expansive suites feature a private Jacuzzi on the balcony.
All rooms come equipped with the latest smart technology, including IPTVs, free Wi-Fi and USB ports, allowing travellers to plug in and instantly connect with social media.
X2 Vibe Pattaya Seaphere is a haven of tropical chic – secluded from the world yet on the doorstep of many major attractions. These include the Cartoon Network Waterpark, floating market, Buddha Mountain and Underwater World, all of which can be discovered within a short drive of the hotel. The vibrant bars, restaurants and nightlife of Pattaya are just 20 minutes away.
Alternatively, guests wanting to simply get away from it all can immerse themselves in the hotel’s sublime surroundings and cutting-edge amenities, including the tropical outdoor infinity pool, which is perched on the eighth floor and overlooks the bay. Mouth-watering fusion cuisine is served throughout the day at the 4K Café, while the trendy VIBAR is the perfect place sit back and sip cooling cocktails as the sun sets over the sea.
For urban millennials seeking a hip beachfront break without sacrificing the connectivity of the city, X2 Vibe Pattaya Seaphere is the perfect option.