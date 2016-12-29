Improv Workshops Return to Pattaya
If you like to perform but would rather not memorize lines, you’re invited to join our Free Improvisation Workshop! Together, we’ll play theatre games and learn the art of comedy improvisation in a friendly, no-pressure, supportive environment. The next improvisation workshop will meet on Thursday, 5 January 2017 at 7 PM at the Teatro Cabaret on Thappraya Road, Jomtien. To learn more or to reserve a spot in the workshop (limited to 15), please visit Pattaya Improv at Meetup.com(https://www.meetup.com/Pattaya-Acting-Meetup/events/236168183/?rv=ea10), call 092.413.7876 or email [email protected]
Pattaya Players Annual General Meeting
Pattaya Players will hold its next AGM on Friday, 6 January 2017 at the Eastern Grand Palace Hotel on Soi Khao Talo. All members who have joined for the 2016 calendar year will be eligible to vote in the elections, but non-members may attend the meeting. Pattaya Players welcomes nominations for all of its committee positions:
Chairman
Vice-Chairman
Secretary
Treasurer
Public Relations
Thai Representative
For more information about the meeting, detailed descriptions of the committee positions, or to apply for one of the seats, please call 087.146.6281 or email [email protected]
Open Auditions!
Pattaya Players is planning its next show, which will be Cheating Cheaters by John Patrick. This production requires three women and two men. Two women dress as nuns in order to solicit money for the Sisters of Charity, but in reality they use the money to pay for their niece’s art school education in Paris. Their deception is discovered by a policeman whom they persuade to join in the scheme. The niece, however, has her own secret she wants to hide from them!
Open auditions will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2017, 7 PM at the Eastern Grand Palace Hotel on Soi Khao Talo. If you would like to join us on stage, please come by and meet us. No prior acting experience is required, and men and women of all ages are encouraged to attend. Material will be provided at the audition – you don’t need to prepare audition material in advance. The rehearsal schedule will begin the week following auditions and continue through to the production, which will take place in March, 2017.
If acting is not your thing, you might enjoy working
with us on lighting, costume design, or in some other “behind the scenes” capacity. For further information, please phone Gary at 085.913.1827 or email [email protected]