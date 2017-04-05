Pattaya restaurateur dies suddenly

Richard Burk, who managed Pattaya’s famous Amor restaurant for many years, has died in his condominium after suffering a heart attack. He was 70 and had suffered from diabetes and high blood pressure for many years. Born in Canada with a British father who was a journalist, Richard spent his entire working life in the hotel, restaurant and catering industries, mainly in Thailand..
He opened the Amor restaurant in 1993, situated in the heart of Boyztown, with a business partner who allegedly cheated him. Richard himself then took over the reins and was highly successful before falling on hard financial times in 2008 and 2009 and being forced to close. During the final few years of his life, Richard ran several restaurants for other owners before becoming, only last year, a junior school science teacher on a voluntary basis.
Barry Kenyon, former British embassy official who confirmed the death, said “Richard was a hardworking and sincere guy who always remained cheerful even when adversity struck him, which unfortunately it did on several occasions. The Amor days were the happiest of his life and many expats and visitors still remember his friendly supervision of a huge international menu.”